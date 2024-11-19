UCSB Gauchos face the UTEP Miners on 4-game win streak

UTEP Miners (2-1) at UCSB Gauchos (4-0) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will attempt to…

UTEP Miners (2-1) at UCSB Gauchos (4-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Gauchos take on UTEP.

UCSB went 16-15 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gauchos allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.

UTEP finished 2-9 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Miners averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.