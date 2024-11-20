UCSB faces UTEP, seeks 5th straight victory

UTEP Miners (2-1) at UCSB Gauchos (4-0) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under…

UTEP Miners (2-1) at UCSB Gauchos (4-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Gauchos take on UTEP.

UCSB finished 9-7 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Gauchos averaged 4.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

UTEP went 18-16 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Miners shot 44.7% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

