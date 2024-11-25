UCLA hosts Southern Utah after Simpson’s 21-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (5-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays UCLA…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (5-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays UCLA after Jamir Simpson scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 82-67 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 in home games. UCLA averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 1-1 in road games. Southern Utah ranks third in the WAC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 78.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 68.6 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 30.0 more points per game (84.0) than UCLA allows to opponents (54.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bruins.

Dominique Ford is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

