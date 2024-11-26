UCLA hosts Simpson and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (5-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -22.5; over/under…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (5-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -22.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces UCLA after Jamir Simpson scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 82-67 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Bruins are 5-0 on their home court. UCLA is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-1 away from home. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamari Sibley averaging 2.0.

UCLA’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah scores 30.0 more points per game (84.0) than UCLA allows (54.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 50.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bruins.

Simpson is averaging 18.4 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

