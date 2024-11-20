UCLA faces Idaho State in non-conference action

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at UCLA Bruins (3-1) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -23.5; over/under…

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -23.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State travels to UCLA for a non-conference matchup.

UCLA went 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Bruins averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from deep last season.

The Bengals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 9.2.

