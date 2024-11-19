UCLA Bruins to host Idaho State Bengals Wednesday

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at UCLA Bruins (3-1) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Idaho State.…

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Idaho State.

UCLA finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.5 last season.

The Bengals are 1-3 on the road. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 9.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

