UCLA batters Southern Utah 88-43 before start to Big Ten play next week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic came off the bench to score 19 points and Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic came off the bench to score 19 points and Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 points and UCLA routed Southern Utah 88-43 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Andrews added 11 points for the Bruins (6-1) as all 12 UCLA players that entered the game scored. UCLA finished 38 of 80 (47.5%) including 6 of 20 (30%) from 3-point range.

Backup Xavier Sykes scored 10 points for Southern Utah (6-2). Sykes shot 4 for 6 including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. The Thunderbirds overall were 14 of 40 (35%) including 4 for 16 (25%) from 3.

UCLA raced to a 7-0 lead, reached its first double-digit lead at 17-6 on a pair of free throws from Dailey with 10:42 before halftime and led by double digits for the remainder. Skyy Clark’s jumper with with 5:03 before intermission extended the lead to 34-14. UCLA led 43-20 at halftime.

The Bruins are off for a week before facing former Pac-12 Conference foe Washington for each team’s first-ever Big Ten matchup on Dec. 3.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.