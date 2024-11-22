UCF plays No. 19 Wisconsin in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Wisconsin Badgers (5-0) vs. UCF Knights (4-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers…

Wisconsin Badgers (5-0) vs. UCF Knights (4-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces No. 19 Wisconsin in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

UCF went 17-16 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Knights averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

The Badgers are 5-0 in non-conference play. Wisconsin averages 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

