UCF Knights square off against the Montana State Bobcats

Montana State Bobcats (5-1) vs. UCF Knights (6-1) Las Vegas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and UCF…

Montana State Bobcats (5-1) vs. UCF Knights (6-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and UCF square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Knights are 6-1 in non-conference play. UCF averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-1 in non-conference play.

UCF’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Knights.

Esmeralda Morales is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.