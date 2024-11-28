UCF Knights square off against the Montana State Bobcats

Montana State Bobcats (5-1) vs. UCF Knights (6-1)
Las Vegas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and UCF square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Knights are 6-1 in non-conference play. UCF averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.
The Bobcats are 5-1 in non-conference play.
UCF’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Knights.
Esmeralda Morales is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.