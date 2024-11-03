UCF Knights open season at home against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 143.5…

Texas A&M Aggies at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF starts the season at home against No. 13 Texas A&M.

UCF went 11-8 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Knights averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M went 21-15 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from behind the arc last season.

