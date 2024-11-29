UCF Knights face the Montana State Bobcats

Montana State Bobcats (5-1) vs. UCF Knights (6-1) Las Vegas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF squares off against…

Montana State Bobcats (5-1) vs. UCF Knights (6-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF squares off against Montana State in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Knights have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. UCF is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Montana State averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UCF’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 14.6 more points per game (72.0) than UCF allows (57.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 19.8 points and 2.5 steals.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

