UCF Knights begin season at home against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF begins the season at home against No. 13 Texas A&M.

UCF finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Knights averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M finished 21-15 overall with a 6-6 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 11.4 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

