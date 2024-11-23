UCF Knights and the LSU Tigers square off in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

LSU Tigers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays…

LSU Tigers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays LSU at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Knights have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. UCF has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. LSU averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

UCF makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). LSU has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 38.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Knights.

Cam Carter is averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.