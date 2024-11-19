UCF hosts Tennessee Tech following Hall’s 26-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-2) at UCF Knights (3-0) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -25.5;…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-2) at UCF Knights (3-0)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -25.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Tennessee Tech after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in UCF’s 100-94 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

UCF went 17-16 overall last season while going 11-8 at home. The Knights averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 on the road. Tennessee Tech is eighth in the OVC allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

