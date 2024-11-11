UCF hosts Florida Atlantic for out-of-conference game

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at UCF Knights (2-0) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Florida Atlantic…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at UCF Knights (2-0)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Florida Atlantic in out-of-conference play.

UCF finished 17-16 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Knights averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Florida Atlantic finished 14-5 in AAC action and 5-5 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 14.9 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.