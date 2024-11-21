UCF faces No. 19 Wisconsin in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Wisconsin Badgers (5-0) vs. UCF Knights (4-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays…

Wisconsin Badgers (5-0) vs. UCF Knights (4-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays No. 19 Wisconsin in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

UCF finished 17-16 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Knights averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

The Badgers have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Wisconsin is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.