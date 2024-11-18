UC Riverside visits Santa Clara after Mahi’s 22-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-3) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-3)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts UC Riverside after Elijah Mahi scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 85-59 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Santa Clara went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

UC Riverside went 11-11 in Big West action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders shot 39.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.