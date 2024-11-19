UC Riverside visits Santa Clara after Mahi’s 22-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-3) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-3)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -7.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays UC Riverside after Elijah Mahi scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 85-59 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Santa Clara went 20-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

UC Riverside went 11-11 in Big West games and 4-12 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

