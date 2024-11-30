UC Riverside visits Idaho after Hargress’ 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (2-5) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5; over/under is…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (2-5)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Idaho after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 69-52 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Vandals are 2-1 in home games. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Julius Mims averaging 7.3.

The Highlanders are 2-3 on the road. UC Riverside is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Idaho averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mims is shooting 54.1% and averaging 11.7 points for the Vandals.

Hargress is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.