UC Riverside visits Colorado State following Lake’s 21-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-1)
Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UC Riverside after Jalen Lake scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 84-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Colorado State finished 15-2 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Rams shot 48.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.
The Highlanders are 1-3 in road games. UC Riverside is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
