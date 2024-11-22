UC Riverside visits Colorado State following Lake’s 21-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-1) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-1)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UC Riverside after Jalen Lake scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 84-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Colorado State finished 15-2 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Rams shot 48.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Highlanders are 1-3 in road games. UC Riverside is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.