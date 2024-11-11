UC Riverside visits Cal Baptist following Smith’s 20-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Cal Baptist after Kaleb Smith scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 86-80 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Cal Baptist finished 16-17 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lancers averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

UC Riverside finished 11-11 in Big West action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 5.6 steals, 1.4 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

