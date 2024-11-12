UC Riverside visits Cal Baptist after Coleman’s 21-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts UC Riverside after Kendal Coleman scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-84 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Cal Baptist finished 16-17 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lancers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

UC Riverside went 16-18 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

