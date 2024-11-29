UC Riverside plays Idaho following Hargress’ 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (2-5) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Idaho after…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (2-5)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Idaho after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 69-52 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Vandals are 2-1 on their home court. Idaho is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders are 2-3 in road games. UC Riverside gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Idaho averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Idaho has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is scoring 11.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vandals.

Hargress is shooting 43.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

