UC Riverside plays Idaho following Hargress’ 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (2-5)
Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Idaho after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 69-52 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.
The Vandals are 2-1 on their home court. Idaho is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.
The Highlanders are 2-3 in road games. UC Riverside gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
Idaho averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Idaho has given up to its opponents (47.4%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is scoring 11.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vandals.
Hargress is shooting 43.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Highlanders.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
