UC Irvine visits Loyola Marymount after Merkviladze’s 22-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts UC Irvine after Alex Merkviladze scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 99-56 win over the Life Pacific Warriors.

Loyola Marymount went 12-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

UC Irvine finished 8-9 on the road and 24-10 overall last season. The Anteaters averaged 6.4 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

