UC Irvine visits Denver following Jones’ 28-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at Denver Pioneers (2-3)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts UC Irvine after Jojo Jones scored 28 points in Denver’s 67-59 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Pioneers have gone 2-1 in home games.

The Anteaters have gone 2-1 away from home. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikki Tom averaging 2.0.

Denver is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 37.0% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 63.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 62.4 Denver gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 15.7 points for the Anteaters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

