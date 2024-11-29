UC Irvine visits Denver following Jones’ 28-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at Denver Pioneers (2-3)
Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts UC Irvine after Jojo Jones scored 28 points in Denver’s 67-59 victory against the UCSD Tritons.
The Pioneers have gone 2-1 in home games.
The Anteaters have gone 2-1 away from home. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikki Tom averaging 2.0.
Denver is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 37.0% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 63.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 62.4 Denver gives up to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Pioneers.
Hunter Hernandez is averaging 15.7 points for the Anteaters.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.