UC Irvine takes on Towson

Towson Tigers (4-4) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (7-0) Lethbridge, Alberta; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -9.5; over/under…

Towson Tigers (4-4) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (7-0)

Lethbridge, Alberta; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Towson in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Anteaters are 7-0 in non-conference play. UC Irvine scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Tigers have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Towson averages 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

UC Irvine scores 75.4 points, 11.8 more per game than the 63.6 Towson gives up. Towson scores 7.7 more points per game (66.3) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Dylan Williamson is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.