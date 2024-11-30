UC Irvine takes on Denver after Lee’s 20-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at Denver Pioneers (2-3) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Denver after…

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at Denver Pioneers (2-3)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Denver after Deja Lee scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 65-62 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Pioneers have gone 2-1 in home games. Denver has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters are 2-1 in road games. UC Irvine has a 2-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Denver’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 63.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 62.4 Denver gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Olivia Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc.

