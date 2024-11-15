UC Irvine hosts Pepperdine after Todorovic’s 33-point game

Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine play UC…

Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine play UC Irvine after Stefan Todorovic scored 33 points in Pepperdine’s 94-76 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

UC Irvine went 24-10 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Anteaters averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 7.5 bench points last season.

Pepperdine went 13-20 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Waves averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

