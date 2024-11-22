UC Irvine defeats Weber State 93-87

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 29 points as UC Irvine beat Weber State 93-87 on Friday night. Leuchten…

Leuchten added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Anteaters (5-0). Justin Hohn scored 21 points and added six assists. Devin Tillis finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Blaise Threatt led the Wildcats (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six assists and three steals. Dyson Koehler added 17 points for Weber State. Vasilije Vucinic had 12 points and two steals.

