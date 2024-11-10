UC Irvine Anteaters to visit Northern Iowa Panthers Sunday

UC Irvine Anteaters (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

UC Irvine Anteaters (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts UC Irvine.

Northern Iowa finished 11-3 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Panthers averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 14.9 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

UC Irvine finished 24-10 overall with an 8-9 record on the road a season ago. The Anteaters averaged 77.6 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.9% from deep last season.

