UC Davis visits Portland State after Norris’ 30-point game

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Portland State Vikings (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Portland State after Megan Norris’ 30-point outing in UC Davis’ 74-70 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

Portland State finished 8-23 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Vikings averaged 56.3 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Norris averaging 1.8.

