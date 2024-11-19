UC Davis visits Grand Canyon after Johnson’s 26-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Grand…

UC Davis Aggies (2-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Grand Canyon after Ty Johnson scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 79-65 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

Grand Canyon finished 30-5 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Antelopes shot 46.0% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

UC Davis went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies shot 44.2% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

