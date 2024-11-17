UAPB visits Texas Tech after Toppin’s 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts UAPB after JT Toppin scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 96-49 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

Texas Tech finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Red Raiders shot 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-4 in road games. UAPB has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

