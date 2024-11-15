UAPB visits Incarnate Word after Hayman’s 20-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts UAPB after Dylan Hayman scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 84-81 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Incarnate Word finished 8-23 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 78.6 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

UAPB finished 5-12 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Golden Lions gave up 81.8 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

