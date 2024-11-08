UAPB takes on Tulsa following Vuga’s 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Tulsa after Klemen Vuga scored 24 points in UAPB’s 99-57 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Tulsa went 14-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

UAPB went 5-12 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.2 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

