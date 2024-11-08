UAPB takes on Tulsa following Vuga’s 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0)
Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Tulsa after Klemen Vuga scored 24 points in UAPB’s 99-57 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.
Tulsa went 14-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.
UAPB went 5-12 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.2 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.