UAPB faces Kansas State on 6-game skid

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB looks to end its six-game losing streak with a win against Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Kansas State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 in road games. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Klemen Vuga averaging 1.6.

Kansas State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Wildcats.

Christian Moore is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

