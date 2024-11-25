UAB secures 98-86 win against Louisiana

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Alejandro scored 25 points as UAB beat Louisiana 98-86 on Monday. Vasquez shot 8…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Alejandro scored 25 points as UAB beat Louisiana 98-86 on Monday.

Vasquez shot 8 for 19 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Blazers (4-4). Yaxel Lendeborg added 20 points while shooting 9 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds. Christian Coleman had 16 points and shot 7 of 13 from the field.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6) with 19 points. Christian Wright added 15 points and six assists for Louisiana. Koron Davis also put up 14 points.

Coleman scored 10 points in the first half and UAB went into the break trailing 44-42. Vasquez scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

