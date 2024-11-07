UAB secures 98-84 win against Southern Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Christian Coleman and Yaxel Lendeborg each scored 21 points in UAB’s 98-84 victory against Southern Miss…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Christian Coleman and Yaxel Lendeborg each scored 21 points in UAB’s 98-84 victory against Southern Miss on Thursday night.

Coleman had nine rebounds and five assists for the Blazers (1-1). Yaxel Lendeborg added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Tyren Moore had 18 points and shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Neftali Alvarez led the Golden Eagles (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Deantoni Gordon added 20 points for Southern Miss. Denijay Harris finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

UAB took the lead with 19:01 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Coleman led with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 56-40 at the break. Lendeborg scored a team-high nine points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

