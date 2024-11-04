UAB hosts Vermont to tip off season

Vermont Catamounts at UAB Blazers Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM…

Vermont Catamounts at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UAB starts the season at home against Vermont.

UAB finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Blazers averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from deep.

Vermont went 28-7 overall last season while going 10-4 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

