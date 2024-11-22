UAB faces Longwood

Longwood Lancers (5-0) vs. UAB Blazers (3-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -7.5;…

Longwood Lancers (5-0) vs. UAB Blazers (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against Longwood in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Blazers are 3-2 in non-conference play. UAB is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lancers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Longwood scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

UAB makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Longwood has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 40.5% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 18.0 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blazers.

K.J. McClurg is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Lancers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

