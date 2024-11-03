UAB Blazers begin season at home against the Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts at UAB Blazers Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB opens the season at home against…

Vermont Catamounts at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB opens the season at home against Vermont.

UAB went 23-12 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blazers averaged 77.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

Vermont finished 10-4 on the road and 28-7 overall a season ago. The Catamounts gave up 63.0 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

