UAB Blazers and the Longwood Lancers play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Longwood Lancers (5-0) vs. UAB Blazers (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and UAB square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Blazers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UAB is fourth in college basketball with 48.4 points in the paint led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 11.2.

The Lancers have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Longwood averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UAB makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Longwood averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is scoring 18.0 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blazers.

K.J. McClurg averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

