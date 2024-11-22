Tyreese Watson hits winning shot, scores 16 to rally UL Monroe over Northwestern State 65-63

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Tyreese Watson hit a go-ahead jumper with 4 seconds left and finished with 16 points to…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Tyreese Watson hit a go-ahead jumper with 4 seconds left and finished with 16 points to rally UL Monroe to a 65-63 victory over Northwestern State on Friday night.

Watson shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Warhawks (3-4). Jalen Bolden scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Makai Willis had 11 points.

The Demons (2-4) were led by Addison Patterson, who recorded 16 points and eight assists. Jerald Colonel contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Jon Sanders had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.