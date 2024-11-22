Tyon Grant-Foster and JaKobe Coles lead Grand Canyon over Norfolk State 91-73

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster and JaKobe Coles each scored 20 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Norfolk State 91-73…

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster and JaKobe Coles each scored 20 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Norfolk State 91-73 on Friday night.

Grant-Foster shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Antelopes (3-2). Coles shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Rayshon Harrison shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight assists.

Jalen Myers finished with 20 points for the Spartans (4-3). Brian Moore Jr. added 17 points and three steals for Norfolk State. Christian Ings had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

