Tyler Harris scores 27 points to lead Washington past Alcorn State 77-60

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 27 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Washington used the second half to pull away from Alcorn State and beat the Braves 77-60 on Friday night.

Zoom Diallo added 15 points for the Huskies (4-1).

Backup Keionte Cornelius scored 13 points, fellow reserve Michael Pajeaud 10 and Markus Tankersley was the lone starter in double digits for Alcorn State with 12 points.

In wrapping up its three-game homestand, Washington led 36-24 at halftime before a 9-0 run over a three-minute span in the second half made it 60-50 with 9:25 left on a pair of Diallo foul shots. Harris made three foul shots after a technical foul by the Braves for a 67-54 lead with seven minutes to go and Washington stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

Alcorn State (0-7) lost 12 of its first 13 nonconference games to start the 2023-24 season with the 12 defeats all on the road. Alcorn State will play its first 13 games this season on the road.

The game marked the first meeting between the two programs. The Huskies are 8-0 all time against the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Alcorn State travels to play UC Riverside on Sunday.

Washington faces Colorado State at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational in Palm Springs, California, on Thanksgiving Day.

