Turner has 17 as UC Santa Barbara downs Eastern Washington 67-51

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 67-51 victory over Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

Turner shot 6 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (5-1). Jason Fontenet II scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Max Murrell shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (1-6) were led by Emmett Marquardt, who recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Cook added 14 points for Eastern Washington.

