Tulsa hosts UAPB following Vuga’s 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -19.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Tulsa after Klemen Vuga scored 24 points in UAPB’s 99-57 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Tulsa went 16-15 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Golden Hurricane averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

UAPB went 5-12 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Golden Lions averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

