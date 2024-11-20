Tulsa hosts Little Rock following Amadi’s 24-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane…

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Little Rock after Justin Amadi scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 111-106 overtime loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Tulsa finished 16-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Little Rock finished 21-13 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 72.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

