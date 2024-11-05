Tulsa defeats D-II Northeastern State 82-68

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 17 points helped Tulsa defeat Northeastern State 82-68 on Monday. Willis added five rebounds…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 17 points helped Tulsa defeat Northeastern State 82-68 on Monday.

Willis added five rebounds and four steals for the Golden Hurricane. Isaiah Barnes scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Dwon Odom had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

The River Hawks were led in scoring by Ethan Blackmon, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Trey Phipps added 16 points and four assists for Northeastern State. Keon Edwards also had 14 points.

