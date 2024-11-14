Tulane visits Furman following Johnston’s 25-point game

Tulane Green Wave (3-0) at Furman Paladins (3-0) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Tulane…

Tulane Green Wave (3-0) at Furman Paladins (3-0)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Tulane after Charles Johnston scored 25 points in Furman’s 78-69 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Furman went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Paladins averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 8.0 bench points last season.

Tulane finished 14-17 overall last season while going 2-8 on the road. The Green Wave averaged 7.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.